NTIA Seeks Feedback On $2.7B Digital Equity Program

By Nadia Dreid (March 1, 2023, 10:30 PM EST) -- U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo made a trip to Texas Wednesday morning to pop in at a digital inclusion conference and announce the National Telecommunications and Information Administration is ready for input on how to structure $2.7 billion between three programs aimed at ensuring everyone in the country has internet....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS