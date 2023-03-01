Del. Judge Grants Ex-Xerox Unit New Trial, Scolds AIG Attys

By Daniel Tay (February 28, 2023, 9:57 PM EST) -- A Delaware judge set aside a verdict finding an ex-Xerox unit that paid Texas a $236 million Medicaid fraud-related settlement tried to defraud its insurers into providing coverage, citing multiple instances of misconduct by carrier counsel in an opinion unsealed Tuesday....

