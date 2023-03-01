Southwest Says Travel Credit Good Enough In Refund Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio (March 1, 2023, 9:25 PM EST) -- Southwest Airlines has asked a federal judge to exclude the plaintiff's expert in a refund class action over canceled flights, arguing that his testimony did not show that those flyers who opted for travel credit were worse off than those who were paid back in different ways....

