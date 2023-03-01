Liverpool FC Can't Block Ex-Employee's Suit Over Deadline

By Alex Baldwin (March 1, 2023, 5:12 PM GMT) -- A tribunal has upheld a decision allowing a former employee of Liverpool Football Club to file unfair dismissal and disability discrimination claims against the soccer team late, shooting down a bid from the English top-tier outfit to dismiss the case after he missed a deadline....

