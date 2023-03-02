Members In $8M Class Action Got Bad Deal, 11th Circ. Told

By David Minsky (March 2, 2023, 4:02 PM EST) -- A public interest attorney told an Eleventh Circuit panel on Thursday that a lower court wrongly approved an $8 million class settlement in a suit over a brain performance supplement, saying it provides no real value to class members, and that the $2.9 million attorney fee is too high....

