Fed. Circ. Hangs Up On Call Service Tech Biz's Appeal

By Andrew Karpan (March 1, 2023, 8:24 PM EST) -- A marketer of automated call service software called TrustID failed to persuade the Federal Circuit on Wednesday to reverse a Delaware federal judge's decision that wiped out the entirety of a nearly $3 million jury verdict the company won against a rival in a legal war over claims of false advertising and stolen intellectual property....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS