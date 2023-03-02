Townstone Ruling Rocks The Boat On Equal Credit Law Reach

By Jonice Tucker, Kari Hall and Kris Knabe (March 2, 2023, 4:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois threw a stone into the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's placid waters with its recent decision in CFPB v. Townstone,[1] finding the plain language of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act limits its applicability to credit applicants and excluding prospective applicants from the ECOA's reach. ...

