2 Firms Tapped To Rep Investors In Silvergate Laundering Suit

By Katryna Perera (March 1, 2023, 10:18 PM EST) -- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC were appointed class counsel in a proposed class action against Silvergate Capital Corp. that accuses the cryptocurrency-focused firm of failing to alert investors it lacked the necessary protections to detect ongoing money laundering on the platform....

