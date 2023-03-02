Judge Rejects Oral Args Bid In Hard Rock Hotel Collapse Suit

By Nate Beck (March 2, 2023, 6:40 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal judge on Thursday denied a contractor's request for oral arguments on a motion from two insurers to dodge its lawsuit seeking to recover more than $800,000 that the builder says it spent after the 2019 collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans....

