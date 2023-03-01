Police Say Fla. Atty Spent Clients' Money On Sex Workers

By David Minsky (March 1, 2023, 10:57 PM EST) -- A Tampa-area personal injury attorney accused of stealing more than $850,000 from his clients and spending the money on pornography and sex workers was arrested following investigations by police and the Florida Bar, according to Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri....

