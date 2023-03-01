TikTok Owes Over $116M For Stealing 'Stitch' TM, Jury Told

By Craig Clough (March 1, 2023, 11:10 PM EST) -- An attorney for video editing company Stitch Editing told a California federal jury during opening statements on Wednesday that TikTok caused $116 million in damages by stealing Stitch Editing's trademarked name with the app's "Stitch" editing feature while TikTok's attorney said it's protected by fair use ...

