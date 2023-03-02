Judge Won't Upend $15M Yahoo Patent Loss, Adds Interest

By Jasmin Jackson (March 2, 2023, 6:08 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has rebuffed Yahoo's bid to scrap a $15 million jury verdict against it in software company Droplets' patent suit over technology used to update web pages, deciding instead to pile pre-and post-judgment interest on the now more than $27 million infringement award....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS