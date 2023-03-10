DLA Piper Adds 2 Directors To South African Team

By Joyce Hanson (March 10, 2023, 5:22 PM EST) -- DLA Piper said it has appointed two directors for its offices in Johannesburg, South Africa, with one of its new lawyers joining the global law firm's corporate practice and its other new hire taking a position with the litigation and regulatory group....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS