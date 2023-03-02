W.Va. Health Biz Atty Dodges Sanctions Over Emails, For Now

By Emily Sawicki (March 2, 2023, 6:57 PM EST) -- A West Virginia federal judge has determined it is too early to issue sanctions against a former general counsel for a health care facility accused of deleting emails while he and two others faced accusations of launching a whistleblower suit in bad faith against a rival hospital....

