San Antonio Slips Developer's Suit Over Easement Agreement

By Isaac Monterose (March 2, 2023, 4:08 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court sided with the San Antonio Water System against a suit seeking to nix a 2000 conservation easement agreement for three tracts of land, ruling that the water system was acting as a government utility when it entered into the agreement in order to preserve the city's Edwards Aquifer....

