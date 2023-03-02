TikTok Feature Didn't Confuse Stitch Clients, Jury Hears

By Gina Kim (March 2, 2023, 11:04 PM EST) -- The founder of editing house Stitch Editing Ltd., which is suing TikTok for trademark infringement over the app's "Stitch" editing feature, conceded Thursday before a California federal jury considering the $116 million suit that none of his clientele confused his company with TikTok. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS