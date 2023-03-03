Tilray Investor Accuses Pot Co.'s Leaders Of Tanking The Biz

By Katryna Perera (March 3, 2023, 9:36 PM EST) -- An investor of cannabis company Tilray Brands Inc. has filed a derivative suit against its former CEO and current and former directors, claiming they misrepresented Tilray's financial health by lying about the value of a co-branding deal and the quality of some marijuana the company was selling, among other things. ...

