EU Investors May Find Remedy In Foreign Antisuit Injunctions

By Gregory Williams and Tatiana Sainati (March 8, 2023, 3:36 PM EST) -- In February, a U.S. federal judge issued the second- and third-ever foreign antisuit injunctions against a foreign sovereign, enjoining the Kingdom of Spain from seeking to halt proceedings to enforce a pair of International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes awards through litigation in the Netherlands and Luxembourg....

