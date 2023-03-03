NC Judge Won't Toss PFAS Suit Against DuPont, Chemours

By Peter McGuire (March 3, 2023, 8:13 PM EST) -- A North Carolina state court has rejected a bid by DuPont and associated companies to dodge the Tar Heel State attorney general's allegations that they are responsible for toxic "forever chemical" contamination in the state's waters, ruling that the claims are not time-barred or blocked by a previous settlement with environmental regulators....

