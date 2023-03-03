Texas Court Can't Cancel DACA Nationwide, Feds Say

By Micah Danney (March 3, 2023, 9:21 PM EST) -- The Biden administration defended its rule preserving the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, telling a Texas federal judge that any consideration of a Texas-led request to end it due to its costs should be limited to that state....

