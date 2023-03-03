Ga. Judge Voids Builder's Policy In Dispute Over School Fire

By Riley Murdock (March 3, 2023, 3:44 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge voided a construction company's policy through a London-based insurer, allowing the insurer to escape coverage for a fire that an underlying lawsuit says the company started while working on a high school's roof....

