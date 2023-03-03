Vidal Revives Gaming Patent Challenge Denied Under Fintiv

By Jasmin Jackson (March 3, 2023, 6:05 PM EST) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal has ordered the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to take another look at a challenge to a gaming patent held by Skillz Platform that was denied under Fintiv, finding the board can't refuse to institute an investigation solely based on a district court judgment of invalidity....

