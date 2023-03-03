Texas Justices Say Evidence Shortfall Kills Crop Damage Suit

By Lauren Castle (March 3, 2023, 7:09 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court ruled on Friday that a group of farmers failed to provide enough evidence to support allegations that an unidentified amount of herbicide landed on their properties and caused them to suffer financial damage by yielding reduced cotton crop for two years, allowing a chemical company to escape the claims....

