Chicago Says Tow Plaintiffs Misused FOIA To Get Discovery

By Thy Vo (March 3, 2023, 9:53 PM EST) -- The city of Chicago blasted lawyers seeking dozens of internal city emails and other documents in a towing dispute, accusing them of "needlessly wasting" the city's and an Illinois federal court's time by filing a separate public records lawsuit for the same records....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS