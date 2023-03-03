Ga. Judge Axes LabMD Suit Against Feds

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (March 3, 2023, 9:22 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has tossed LabMD Inc.'s case against the federal government alleging the Federal Trade Commission conducted an illegal investigation on the lab and wrongly initiated a civil prosecution against the lab that used a doctored file....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS