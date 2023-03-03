Standard General Files For 'Immediate' Review Of Tegna Order

By Christopher Cole (March 3, 2023, 9:09 PM EST) -- Hedge fund Standard General urged an in-house judge at the Federal Communications Commission late Friday to "immediately" let the full FCC vote on an agency order referring questions tied to its $8.6 billion merger deal with Tegna for an evidentiary hearing....

