Tribes And Others Fight To Keep McKinsey Opioid Suit Alive

By Joyce Hanson (March 6, 2023, 6:06 PM EST) -- Tribes, health insurance plans and children born with neonatal abstinence syndrome suing McKinsey & Co. for masterminding schemes to help Purdue Pharma LP and the Sackler family sell addictive opioids have urged a California federal judge to reject the management consultant's attempt to throw out their multidistrict litigation....

