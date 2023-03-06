Ex-Soldier Gets 45 Years For Neo-Nazi Plot Against Own Unit

By Micah Danney (March 6, 2023, 9:59 PM EST) -- A former U.S. Army private from Kentucky has received 45 years in prison for planning a white supremacist group's "mass casualty" attack on his own unit in Turkey in hopes of sparking a prolonged conflict in the region....

