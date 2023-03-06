NJ Panel Won't Free Trucking Co. From Motorcycle Crash Suit

By Ryan Harroff (March 6, 2023, 5:36 PM EST) -- An NFI Industries trucking unit cannot take an early win in a crash suit even though the motorcyclist who collided with one of the company's trucks and sued admitted that he was drunk during the 2019 accident, a New Jersey state appeals court said in new precedent Monday....

