K&S-Repped Google Gets Over $500K In Fees From Hackers

By Adrian Cruz (March 6, 2023, 4:39 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has awarded more than $500,000 in attorney fees to Google, represented by King & Spalding LLP, based on previously imposed sanctions in the tech giant's litigation accusing Russian nationals of creating a botnet to steal information from more than a million computers....

