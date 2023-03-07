Trial Date Set For Startup's Stolen Codes Suit Against Meta

By Andrew Karpan (March 7, 2023, 7:43 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Boston has decided Facebook's parent company will have to go to a jury trial later this year to fight allegations that an open-source code the social media platform released to make artificial intelligence programs move faster was stolen from a startup whose top researcher it poached — and a jury can hear expert testimony arguing Meta owes as much as $766 million....

