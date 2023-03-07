Digital Ad Tech Co. Sued In Del. For Revenue Overstatements

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 7, 2023, 4:46 PM EST) -- A Digital Turbine Inc. stockholder has sued the mobile advertising tech company in Delaware's Court of Chancery, accusing company leadership of overstating its 2022 fiscal year prospects by $335 million and its CEO of taking advantage of the situation by selling his stock at artificially inflated prices....

