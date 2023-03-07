Justices' MoneyGram Opinion Could Spur State Legislation

By Kendall Houghton, Michael Giovannini and Josh Labat (March 7, 2023, 5:51 PM EST) -- On Feb. 28, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its opinion in the consolidated cases of Delaware v. Pennsylvania and Arkansas v. Delaware, commonly referred to together as the MoneyGram case. The court ruled in favor of the 30 states aligned against Delaware, in a dispute involving possession of more than $250 million in unclaimed checks issued by MoneyGram International Inc.[1]...

