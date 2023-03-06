Feds Suggest Limiting Sam Bankman-Fried To A Flip Phone

By Lauren Berg (March 6, 2023, 9:17 PM EST) -- To discourage Sam Bankman-Fried from violating the conditions of his bail, Manhattan federal prosecutors and the indicted former FTX CEO's counsel have proposed a solution: limiting his electronics usage to an old-school flip phone and a new computer with limited internet access....

