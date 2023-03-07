SoFi Says It's Time To Hit Play On Student Loan Repayment

By Lauren Berg (March 6, 2023, 11:23 PM EST) -- It's time for the Biden administration to end its pause on federal student loan payments, SoFi Bank NA said in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C., federal court, arguing that the eight-times extended moratorium is unlawful and has cost the bank hundreds of millions of dollars in lost business....

