Ex-Merrill Lynch Traders Face 4 Years Under Fraud Guidelines

By Elliot Weld (March 7, 2023, 2:47 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has ruled that two former Merrill Lynch traders convicted of a spoofing scheme involving precious metals futures each face 37 to 46 months in prison under nonbinding sentencing guidelines....

