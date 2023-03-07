2nd Circ. Revives Antitrust Suit Against FIFA, US Soccer

By Brian Steele (March 7, 2023, 6:46 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday restored the antitrust lawsuit that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross' sports media company filed against two governing bodies of soccer, ruling the complaint sufficiently alleges that a FIFA policy banning unsanctioned matches violates U.S. federal law....

