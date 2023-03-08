Block & Leviton Gets $525K For Bitcoin Mining Settlement

By Katryna Perera (March 8, 2023, 3:32 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has granted final approval of a $2.1 million deal between Bit Digital Inc. and a class of investors, resolving claims that the bitcoin mining operator committed securities fraud and misled investors about its operations, and also awarded the class' attorneys $525,000 in attorney fees....

