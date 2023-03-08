LA Politician Bribed USC Dean With Gov't Contracts, Jury Told

By Gina Kim (March 8, 2023, 10:37 PM EST) -- Suspended Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas bribed a University of Southern California dean with lucrative county social work contracts in return for helping his son get into a USC graduate program on a full-ride scholarship, prosecutors told a California federal jury during openings in his criminal trial....

