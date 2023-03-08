Pot Investors Say Sham Sale Revelations Caused Stock Drops

By Mike Curley (March 8, 2023, 3:37 PM EST) -- A group of investors in Aurora Cannabis Inc. are urging a New Jersey federal court not to throw out their latest complaint alleging that a $21.7 million "round-trip sale" kept stock prices inflated, saying the complaint need not rule out every possible reason for a stock drop to move forward....

