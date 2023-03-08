Mass. 'Right To Repair' Law To Go Into Effect Amid Stalled Suit

By Chris Villani (March 8, 2023, 11:48 AM EST) -- Massachusetts' attorney general told a federal judge Tuesday that she will begin to enforce an expanded version of the state's "right to repair" law on June 1 amid an ongoing auto industry suit seeking to block it and numerous delays in issuing a ruling....

