Feds, Michigan, Tribes Slam Fishing Group's Pact Objections

By Ali Sullivan (March 8, 2023, 6:19 PM EST) -- Federal and Michigan officials, alongside four of the state's tribes, slammed a sports fishing and recreation group's objections to a proposed agreement governing tribal fishing in the Great Lakes, urging a Michigan federal judge to approve the pact as is....

