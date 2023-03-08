Commerce Chided For Huawei's Access To $61B In US Tech

By Rae Ann Varona (March 8, 2023, 7:50 PM EST) -- House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, continued to pressure the U.S. Department of Commerce to tighten up access to American technology by Chinese companies, saying Chinese firm Huawei had before enjoyed at least $61 billion in tech exports from the U.S....

