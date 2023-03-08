ESOP Managers Can't Force Airline Workers To Arbitrate Suit

By Emily Brill (March 8, 2023, 9:26 PM EST) -- A cargo airline's owners and the caretakers of its employee stock ownership plan must face an Employee Retirement Income Security Act lawsuit in Delaware federal court, a judge ruled Wednesday, throwing out their bid to arbitrate workers' claims that the defendants mismanaged the transaction that created the ESOP....

