Alston & Bird Adds Real Estate Attys In Dallas From Dentons

By Madison Arnold (March 8, 2023, 4:39 PM EST) -- Alston & Bird LLP has picked up a trio of new partners for its Dallas office from Dentons, including the chair of the latter's U.S. corporate practice group and managing partner of its Dallas office....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS