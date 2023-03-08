AECOM Accuses Gov't Of 'Gamesmanship' In FCA Suit

By Daniel Wilson (March 8, 2023, 8:01 PM EST) -- AECOM and the Louisiana Department of Education have urged a Louisiana federal judge to strike portions of government experts' reports they said wrongly added new allegations to a False Claims Act suit over post-Hurricane Katrina assistance contracts, accusing the government of "gamesmanship."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS