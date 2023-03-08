Ritz-Carlton Atty DQ'd For Conflicts In Tipping Suit

By Emily Sawicki (March 8, 2023, 6:20 PM EST) -- The "specter of impropriety" has disqualified an attorney from serving as defense counsel shortly after his appearance in Miami federal court caused a magistrate judge, his former longtime colleague, to recuse herself from a case brought by a proposed class of Ritz-Carlton customers alleging the hotel chain hid automatic tipping on bills....

