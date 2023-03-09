9th Circ. Affirms Ax Of $100M Insurance Kickbacks ERISA Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (March 9, 2023, 5:03 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit affirmed Wednesday the dismissal of RingCentral Inc. workers' $100 million proposed class action accusing a Silicon Valley business-to-business software company that manages benefits plans of taking illegal kickbacks from insurers in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS