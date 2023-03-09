11th Circ. Reverses CWA's Win In Seniority Grievance Dispute

By Beverly Banks (March 9, 2023, 1:59 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit walked back a district court's decision to make an AT&T subsidiary arbitrate a grievance with the Communications Workers of America over a worker's seniority, saying the labor contract didn't permit sending disputes over pension plans to arbitration....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS