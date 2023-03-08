Ex-Blue Bell CEO Agrees To $100K Fine After Listeria Mistrial

By Lauren Castle (March 8, 2023, 7:16 PM EST) -- Former Blue Bell CEO Paul Kruse pled guilty for introducing listeria-contaminated ice cream products to customers in 2015, entering the plea months after a mistrial, according to a plea agreement filed Wednesday, marking an end to the federal government's nearly three-year effort to make the executive face charges for the fatal outbreak....

